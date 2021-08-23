Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $$28.16 during trading hours on Monday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

