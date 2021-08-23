Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.02.

A number of research firms have commented on BLX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, August 6th.

BLX stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$37.63. The company had a trading volume of 132,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.05. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$32.24 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 95.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.51%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

