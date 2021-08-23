BoringDAO Reaches Market Cap of $33.51 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 44.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $295.53 or 0.00587669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $33.51 million and approximately $20,410.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00815151 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002055 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,388 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

