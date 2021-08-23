Boson Protocol Trading Up 23.3% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $63.67 million and $4.58 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00003312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.70 or 0.00546777 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003589 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.30 or 0.01168063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,834,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.