Bounty0x Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $273,462.29 and $60,046.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.95 or 0.00834019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00103903 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

