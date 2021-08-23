Bridge Mutual Achieves Market Cap of $49.82 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $49.82 million and $1.55 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00159807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,283.95 or 0.99705583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.74 or 0.01006968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.36 or 0.06794239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

