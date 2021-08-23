Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $25.77 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $25,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in MSCI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in MSCI by 4.7% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $621.19. 162,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $569.65. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $635.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

