Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Brinker International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.61.

EAT opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14. Brinker International has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 91,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

