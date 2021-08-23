Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading 7.8% Higher

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.34 and last traded at $28.34. 1,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 131,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $842.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 2,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

