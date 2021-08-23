Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of BR stock opened at $174.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

