Brokerages Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post $206.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.54 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $199.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $863.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.61 million to $915.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $958.84 million, with estimates ranging from $905.81 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of HL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 348,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,919. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 890,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,140. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.