Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NSIT traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 103,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

