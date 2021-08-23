Brokerages Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce $7.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.20 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $1.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 401.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $35.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million.

MCRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

MCRB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 1,288,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,648. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $581.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 274,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 129,893.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.