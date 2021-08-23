Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

