Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.
On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.
Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.
