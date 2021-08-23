Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the highest is $3.16. TopBuild reported earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $13.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in TopBuild by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TopBuild by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.78. 151,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $141.14 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.93.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

