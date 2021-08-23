Brokerages Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.53. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.60. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $19,952,000. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $19,645,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

