Brokerages Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Announce $2.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.57. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.50. 23,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.11. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.