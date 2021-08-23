Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce sales of $9.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.73 billion and the highest is $9.83 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36. Oracle has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,849,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

