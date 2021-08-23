Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.62 Million

Brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to announce $212.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.24 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year sales of $755.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.17 million to $757.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.12 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,851 shares of company stock worth $38,845,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,281. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $220.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.13.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

