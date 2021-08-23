Brokerages Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.18 Million

Brokerages expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post $338.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.00 million and the lowest is $333.35 million. Verso reported sales of $306.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Verso by 109,825.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

VRS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.86. 172,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.06. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.