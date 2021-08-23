Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT at $40.15

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.