Brokerages Set Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Price Target at $39.50

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after buying an additional 750,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 126,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after buying an additional 117,586 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $800.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

