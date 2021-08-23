Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target at $40.75

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

DCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. 1,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,202. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

