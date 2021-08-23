Brokerages Set EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT at 22.54

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 22.54.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 19.38 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

