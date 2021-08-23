Brokerages Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $262.30

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

GLOB stock traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,517. Globant has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

