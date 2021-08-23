Brokerages Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) PT at $149.86

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.78. 74,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.63. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 14.4% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

