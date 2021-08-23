Brokerages Set RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) PT at $23.00

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

RBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

