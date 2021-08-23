Brokerages Set Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) PT at $13.20

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNSE. Berenberg Bank cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue cut Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,063,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

