Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) PT at $58.56

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $42.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,659,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,346,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,276 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

