BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.55 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $22.55 million and $185,289.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00130571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00159162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,527.46 or 1.00089900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.00990736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.45 or 0.06502217 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

