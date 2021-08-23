Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Holdings Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,690 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 173,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

