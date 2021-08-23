Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. 27,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,391. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

