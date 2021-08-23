Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $11.62

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.25. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUR. Wedbush initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,543,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,528,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 384,532 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Burford Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Burford Capital by 38.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 438,803 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

