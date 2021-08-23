Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $11.62

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.25. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUR. Wedbush initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88.
Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.