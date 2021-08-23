Bytom Trading Up 4% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $123.51 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00374965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,843,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,558,719 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

