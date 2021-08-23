C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,076. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 36,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.