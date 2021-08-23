C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 501,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.70. 22,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,076. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

