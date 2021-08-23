C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells $1,560,426.72 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,560,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,417. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

