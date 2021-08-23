C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells $1,560,426.72 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,560,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,417. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.82.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
