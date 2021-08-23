CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stake Lessened by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of CACI International worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,687. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.13. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $198.46 and a one year high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.88.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

