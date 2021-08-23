Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Separately, Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 906.23 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

