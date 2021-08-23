Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $49.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.06. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.47.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

