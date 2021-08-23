Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CMBM stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.55. 155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $968.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.44.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,050,512 shares of company stock valued at $94,998,501. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.