Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 773,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,433 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $28,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 144,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,380. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -362.79%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

