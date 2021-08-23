Capital Management Corp VA Has $716,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Apple were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

