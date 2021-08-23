Capital One Financial Weighs in on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,457,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,643,000 after acquiring an additional 500,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,361,000 after acquiring an additional 258,880 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,986 shares of company stock worth $458,138 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

