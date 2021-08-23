Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

MRK traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 182,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,321. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.