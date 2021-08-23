Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 263 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $209,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 217,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,095,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $126.90. 40,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

