Capital Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 182,407 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 3.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $116,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.54. 67,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $350.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

