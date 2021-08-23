Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 5,113 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $354.04. 230,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,539. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

