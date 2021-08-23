Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.41). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.10. 308,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,784. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.35.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 370,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $2,866,114 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

