Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $206.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $210.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,015 shares of company stock worth $33,323,551. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

